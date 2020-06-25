COVID-19 Tests Suspended For 2 Days In Hyderabad: Officials

HYDERABAD: The process of conducting 50,000 COVID-19 tests in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area has been suspended temporarily for two days. Due to incomplete testing samples that were already collected from the suspected one, officials have decided to suspend COVID-19 sample tests for Thursday and Friday, June 26.

Meanwhile, a total of 891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

According to the Telangana government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 4,361 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals and 225 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in the state.

Presently, 5,858 COVID-19 patients are being treated in different hospitals.