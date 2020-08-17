HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed a phase of gradual drop in COVID-19 cases as only on 894 samples were tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 92,255 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 703 with 10 fatalities being reported on Monday, August 17.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, a total of 2,006 people were discharged between Saturday and Sunday night, taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 70,132 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 76.01 per cent while the country's recovery rate is 71.91 per cent.

The mortality rate in the state is 0.76 per cent as against the country's mortality rate of 1.93 per cent.

Currently, there are 21,420 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of which, 14,404 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest 7,016 are in institutional care. The state government has tested 8,794 samples till Sunday night, with this a total of 7,53,349 COVID-19 tests were conducted by the state government since the outbreak of the pandemic . The test reports of 421 people are awaited.

Out of the fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded 147 cases, Ranga Reddy registered 85 cases, Karimnagar reported 69 cases followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 51 cases while 44 cases COVID-19 cases each were reported in Warangal Urban and Khammam districts.