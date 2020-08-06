HYDERABAD: Telangana conducted testing on 21,346 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,092 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 73,050 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 589 with 13 fatalities reported on Thursday, August 6.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Thursday, a total of 1,289 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 52,103 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 71.3 per cent, while the country's recovery rate is at 67 per cent.

Currently, there are 20,358 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and 13,793 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest 6,565 are in institutional care. According to the health bulletin, nearly 84 per cent of the COVID-19 patients treated in home isolation are asymptomatic.

The state government has tested 5,43,489 samples till date. The test reports of 1,550 people are awaited.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest with 535 cases. Out of the fresh 2,092 cases, Ranga Reddy registered 169 cases, Warangal Urban reported 128 cases, followed by Karimnagar with 123 cases, 101 COVID-19 cases were reported in Sangareddy.

Have a look at the district-wise cases reported:

