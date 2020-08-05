HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2,012 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday, August 5. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 70,958 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 576.

According to a health bulletin released by the state medical department on Wednesday, a total of 1,139 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 50,814 till date. The state's recovery rate increased to 71.7 from 65.44 per cent.

The state government has conducted testing on 21,118 tests in the past 24 hours. With this, a total of 5,22,143 samples have been tested in the state till date. The test reports of 1,167 people are awaited. Currently, there are 19,568 active cases of coronavirus in the state and 12,938 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine while the rest 6,630 are in institutional care.

Out of the 2,012 cases reported on Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, which is witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, reported the highest of 532 cases.followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 198 cases even as Ranga Reddy registered 188 cases and Warangal Urban reported 127.

Have a look at the district wise cases reported:

