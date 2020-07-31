HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,986 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday night. With this, the state's coronavirus tally climbed up to 62,703. The Telangana government released a health bulletin to this effect on Friday, July 31.

According to the data by the health bulletin, the state government conducted testing on 21,380 samples in the past 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state to more than 4.37 lakh so far. The reports of 1,216 people are awaited.

A total of 816 people were discharged and with this, a total of 45,388 persons were cured of the virus and discharged from various hospitals till date. The state recovery rate stands at 72.3 per cent. Currently, there are 16,796 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and 10,632 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine, and the rest 6,164 are in institutional care.

Out of the freshly reported cases, a maximum of 586 cases were reported under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. While 207 cases were registered in Medchal, 205 cases were reported in Ranga Reddy district, 123 in Warangal Urban and 116 in Karimnagar and 108 cases reported in Sangareddy district.

The virus is currently spreading rapidly in districts where its intensity was low during the lockdown, 29 new cases were registered in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 41 cases were registered in Khammam, Mahabubnagar reported 61 cases, 46 from Kamareddy, Medak registered 45 cases, followed by Mahabubabad with 37 cases and Nalgonda registered 36 new cases.

The lowest number of cases two were reported in Asifabad, four each in Narayanpet and Bhupalpally districts, Suryapet reported six cases followed by Vikarabad with five cases.