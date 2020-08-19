HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,763 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 95,700. The state government bulletin said that eight people have succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours, taking the overall toll due to coronavirus led deaths to 719.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department, a total of 1,789 people were recovered and discharged between Monday and Tuesday night, taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 73,991 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 77.31 per cent while the country's recovery rate is at 73.18 per cent. The mortality rate in the state is 0.75 per cent as against the country's mortality rate of 1.92 per cent.

Currently, there are 20,990 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of which, 14,461 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest 6,529 are in institutional care. The state government had conducted testing on 24,542 samples in the last 24 hours, and a total of 7,97,470 samples since the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The test reports of 1,042 people are awaited.

Out of the 1,763 fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to maintain worrisome trend with highest cases recorded each day, and reported 484 cases in the last 24 hours. Followed by Ranga Reddy with 166 cases, 88 from Warangal Urban, Nalgonda reported 65 cases, Kamareddy registered 63 cases, followed by Mancherial with 55 cases.