HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 tally crossed 80,000-mark on Monday, with 1,256 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 80,751. The death toll due to the virus went up to 637, with 10 new fatalities reported today.

According to a health bulletin released by the state medical department on Monday morning, a total of 1,587 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 57,586 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 71.37 per cent, while India's recovery rate is 68.78 per cent.

The state government has conducted testing on 11,609 tests in the past 24 hours. With this, a total of 6,24,840 samples have been tested in the state till date. The test reports of 1,700 people are awaited.

Currently, there are 22,528 active cases of coronavirus in the state and 15,789 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine while the rest 6,739 are in institutional care.

Out of the 1,256 cases reported on Monday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, which is witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, reported the highest with 389 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy with 86 cases, 74 from Sangareddy, 73 from Karimnagar, Warangal Urban reported 67 cases, 63 from Adilabad and Nalgonda registered 48 cases.

