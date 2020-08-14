HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Thursday, directed the state government to follow the Delhi model in which the government took over the beds in private hospitals. Following which Health Minister Etela Rajender held a meeting with a delegation representing the Super Speciality Private Hospital Association, in which it was decided that 50 per cent of private hospital beds be handed over to the state government for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to a report, the private hospitals agreed to hand over the 50 per cent of beds to the state government, which will provide these beds for COVID-19 patients at a basic tariff fixed by the health department.

The state officials said that 50 per cent of beds from all COVID-19 treating hospitals will be allotted to patients through a special app and treatment will be provided at rates fixed by the state health department.

The Health Minister thanked the private hospitals for coming forward to give 50 per cent beds to the government. He advised the managements' of the hospitals to meet Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health on Friday to discuss the mode of treatment for the COVID-19 patients who would be allotted the 50 per cent of beds.

Earlier the state government had also formed a committee to inquire on 1,039 complaints against private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Officials said that complaints were made against almost all the private hospitals.

Following which the Health Minister warned private hospitals that the government would take over 50 per cent of their beds, if they continue to charge high amounts from COVID-19 patients. but the private hospitals didn't refrain from overcharging during the crisis. So the government had now handed over 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals treating COIV-19.

The Telangana government on August 3 revoked COVID-19 treatment permission to two Hyderabad-based private hospitals - Virinchi and Deccan - on charges of inappropriate and surplus billing, after several complaints were filed against these two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,921 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 88,396 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 674 with nine fatalities being reported on August 14.