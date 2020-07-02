HYDERABAD: Telangana Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, infected with COVID-19, on Thursday asked people not to worry about his health and said with optimism that he will recover from the dreaded virus. Rao along with his two children was infected with coronavirus on Monday.

"There is nothing to worry about my health, with blessings of people I will recover from the COVID-19 and will meet the public soon," he said.

Speaking to Sakshi channel from his residence in Secunderabad, the Deputy Speaker said that he was advised to undergo home quarantine for a few days.

Rao said that he was asymptomatic but still tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He expressed sorrow that he could not meet people and party workers because of the infection.

The Deputy Speaker appealed to the public not to come to his residence till the health of his family members recovered, as they also ran the risk of infection.

He urged people to be vigilant against coronavirus and follow all the precautionary measures like wearing masks, following social distance and washing hands regularly.

Rao urged people to confine themselves to their homes and not to venture out until it's an emergency.

He said that he is facing the virus with courage and following all the instructions of doctors in-home quarantine.

"With the blessing of god Komrelly Mallanna, I will be fully recovered from the virus and will meet people soon," he said.

Even Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, June 29. He has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad and is undergoing treatment.

Three Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs tested positive for the virus, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan contracted coronavirus. Now, Ali becomes the first Minister who got infected with COVID-19 in the state.