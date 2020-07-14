HYDERABAD: South Zone task force police on Tuesday arrested eight persons who were involved in the sale and black-marketing of antiviral drugs in the city and recovered medicines worth 35 lakh.

Addressing a press conference, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the antiviral drugs, which are being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, were being sold in the black market by a gang of eight persons. With the help of drug control officers, the South Zone task force has busted the gang at Old City in Hyderabad, he said.

The kingpin of the gang is identified as Venkata Subramanyam. The gang was selling medicines anywhere between Rs 10,000 to 50, 000 in the black market. Police have also recovered rapid test kits and injections from their possession. Distributors of pharma companies, medical representatives and medical shop owners have been cautioned to guard against this type of gangs.

Anjani Kumar informed that the gang has been selling antiviral medicines to the family members of COVID-19 patients taking the help of medical representatives. As there was a demand for the antiviral drugs, the gang has been creating an artificial shortage of medicines in the market by hoarding and then selling them at exorbitant rates, the commissioner added.