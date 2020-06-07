HYDERABAD: The coronavirus scare has also spread to the Telangana tChief Minister's Office (CMO). An employee working in the office of the special secretary to chief minister tested positive for COVID-19, state secretariat sources said on Saturday. Following this, the CMO office has been completely sanitized while the entire building was sealed. Two other employees of the state's temporary secretariat at Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan are also suspected to have been infected by the disease pending confirmation.

According to reports, the CMO employee has contracted the novel coronavirus from his son who has recently travelled back to Telangana from Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country by the dreaded virus. In the wake of this development, all the CMO employees were ordered to stay away from the office. Orders were also issued to officials of all departments to keep their employees away from the CMO until further instructions. As part of standard procedure, tests were also conducted on all the colleagues of the infected employee and the results are awaited.

The latest corona scare which has spread even to the CMO, has caused commotion and panic among its emloyees. There is a significant number of older employees among the CMO workforce who are also being closely monitored in view of the higher risk of the dreaded disease for people of their age. Several senior citizens and retired officers have been contracted for work on special purposes and they are in several key positions at the CMO. Among them is former chief secretary and principal advisor Rajiv Sharma who works from the Office of Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, two employees from the state's temporary secretariat at BRKR Bhavan are also suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

A close relative of an employee of the state finance department office died of coronavirus on Friday night in Gandhi Hospital. With this, the samples of the employee along with his family members were sent for COVID-19 tests. In view of this, even the BRKR Bhavan has also been completely sanitized. Along with that, the son of a woman employee from the State Woman and Child Welfare Office, who works from the BRKR Bhavan, has also tested positive for the killer virus four days ago. The employee has been kept under home quarantine.

The Telangana CMO was moved from the old secretariat building to the Metro Bhavan in Begumpet a few months ago to facilitate the construction of a new Secretariat building.