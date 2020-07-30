HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated six COVID-19 response ambulances and handed it over to the health department. KTR had promised to donate six ambulances with COVID-19 testing facility to the health department on his birthday.

As a part of the 'gift a smile' campaign, KTR presented these ambulances to the health department which will help COVID-19 patients.

KTR's wife Shailima, daughter Alekhya, Health Minister Etela Rajender and other MLAs were present. Several other TRS leaders, MLAs and Ministers have come forward to take part in the 'gift a smile' campaign, and as a part of this campaign around 100 ambulances will be donated to all government hospitals across 32 districts, which will be useful to conduct COVID-19 tests to rural people.

Responding to a youngster Anreddy Radhesh complaint over high amounts charged by private hospitals to COVID-19 patients on Twitter, the TRS working president urged Health Minister Eteala Rajender to take strict action against the private hospitals in Hyderabad which were collecting excess amounts from COVID-19 patients.

Anreddy Radhesh, a resident of Dubbacherla village in Maheshwaram Mandal of Telangana, said that he lost his parents due to COVID-19. Radhesh said that his brother along with his parents tested positive for COVID-19. He was advised to remain in home quarantine, and his parents and brother admitted in a private hospital where they were charged a large amount as bill and no proper medical care was provided to them, alleged Radhesh.

Radesh claimed even after paying Rs 40 lakh medical bill for three of them, the hospital authorities refused to hand over his father's body until the full bill was cleared.