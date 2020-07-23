HYDERABAD: An Indian Air Force employee, who was infected with coronavirus and was being treated at a private hospital in Srinagar Colony here, committed suicide on Thursday. Unable to deal with the reality that he was infected with COVID-19, he jumped off the hospital building.

According to details given by the police, Nagendra, the IAF staffer, had tested positive for the dreaded virus recently. He was admitted to a private hospital in Srinagar Colony where he was being treated for some time. Dejected at being afflicted with the disease, he went to the terrace of the hospital building and jumped down in an apparent suicide bid. He suffered critical injuries after he landed on the trees below.

The hospital staff immediately took him inside and put him under emergency treatment. Nagendra later succumbed to the injuries that he received in his suicide attempt. A case has been registered and investigation is on.