HYDERABAD: The Telangana health department on Wednesday announced that 17,849 vacant beds are available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in government hospitals, private teaching hospitals besides corporate hospitals across the state.

The Telangana government announced that the beds in private teaching hospitals are provided free of cost to COVID-19 patients.

Availability of beds in government and private teaching hospitals

Regular isolation beds:

There are 12, 284 beds, 698 beds are occupied and 11,586 beds are vacant.

Oxygen Beds:

There are 5,861 available beds. While 1,084 are occupied and 4,777 are vacant

ICU beds:

There are 2,251 available beds, while 765 are occupied and 1,486 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 20,396 beds, and 2,547 beds are occupied and 17,849 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in government hospitals:

There are 2,055 beds, while 698 are occupied and 1,357 vacant beds.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 4,673 available beds, 1,084 beds are occupied, and 3,589 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1,224 beds, and 765 beds are occupied and 459 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 7,952 beds, while 2,547 beds are occupied and 5,405 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in Private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 2,794 beds, 1,323 beds are occupied and 1,471 beds are vacant.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 3,492 available beds, 1,907 beds are occupied, and 1,585 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 7,855 beds, and 3,982 beds are occupied and 3,873 beds are vacant.

