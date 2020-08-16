HYDERABAD: The Telangana health department on Sunday announced that there are 17,780 vacant beds available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in government hospitals, private teaching hospitals along with the corporate hospitals across the state.

Out of 17,780 vacant beds, 5,246 beds are available in government hospitals and 3,577 vacant beds available in corporate hospitals. The Telangana government announced that the beds in private teaching hospitals are provided for free of cost to COVID-19 patients.

Availability of beds in government and private teaching hospitals

Isolation beds:

There are 5,861 available beds, while 1,211 are occupied and 4,650 are vacant

Oxygen Beds:

There are 20,396 available beds and 2,616 occupied beds while 17,780 beds are vacant

ICU beds:

There are 2,251 available beds, while 769 are occupied and 1,482 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 20,396 beds and 2,16 beds are occupied and 17,780 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in government hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 2,055 beds, while 636 are occupied and 1,419 vacant beds.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 4,583 available beds, 1,211 beds are occupied, and 3,371 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1,224 beds, and 769 beds are occupied and 455 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 7,862 beds, while 2,616 beds are occupied and 5,246 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in Private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 3,263 beds, 1,741 beds are occupied and 1,522 beds are vacant.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 3,178 available beds, 1,848 beds are occupied, and 1,330 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1,560 beds, and 835 beds are occupied and 725 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 8001 beds, while 4,424 beds are occupied and 3,577 beds are vacant.