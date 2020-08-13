HYDERABAD: The Telangana health department on Thursday released a detailed list over the availability of beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in government hospitals, private teaching hospitals along with the corporate hospitals across the state.

As per the list released by the medical department there are 17,734 vacant beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients across various hospitals in the state. Out of which beds are available in government hospitals and vacant beds available in corporate hospitals. The Telangana government announced that the beds in private teaching hospitals are provided for free of cost to COVID-19 patients.

Availability of beds in government and private teaching hospitals

Isolation beds:

There are 12, 284 available beds, while 800 are occupied and 11, 484 are vacant

Oxygen Beds:

There are 5,861 available beds and 1,355 occupied beds while 4,506 beds are vacant

ICU beds:

There are 2, 251 available beds, while 507 are occupied and 1,744 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 20, 396 beds, and 2,662 beds are occupied and 17,734 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in government hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 2,522 beds, while 800 are occupied and 1,722 Vacant beds.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 4,663 available beds, 1,355 beds are occupied, and 3,308 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1251 beds, and 507 beds are occupied and 744 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 8,436 beds, while 2,662 beds are occupied and 5,774 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in Private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 3,216 beds, 1,767 beds are occupied and 1,449 beds are vacant.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 3,145 available beds, 1,840 beds are occupied, and 1,305 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1,518 beds, and 846 beds are occupied and 672 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 7,879 beds, while 4,453 beds are occupied and 3,426 beds are vacant.