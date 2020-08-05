HYDERABAD: The Telangana health department on Wednesday released a detailed list of availability of beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in government hospitals, private teaching hospitals besides corporate hospitals across the state.

As per the list released by the medical department, there are 17,818 vacant beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients across various hospitals in the state. Out of which 5,858 beds are available in government hospitals and 2,569 vacant beds are available in corporate hospitals.



Availability of beds in government and private teaching hospitals

Isolation beds:

There are 12,284 beds available while 665 are occupied and 11,619 are vacant

Oxygen Beds:

There are 5,861 available beds and 1,539 occupied beds while 4,322 beds are vacant

ICU beds:

There are 2,251 available beds, while 374 are occupied and 1,877 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 20,396 beds, and 2,578 beds are occupied and 17,818 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in Government hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 2,522 beds while 665 are occupied and 1,857 vacant beds.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 4,633 available beds, 1,539 beds are occupied, and 3124 beds are vacant.

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1,251 beds and 374 beds are occupied and 877 beds are vacant. In total, there are 8,436 beds while 2,578 beds are occupied and 5,858 beds are vacant.

Availability of Beds in Private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 2,770 beds while 1,541 are occupied and 1,229 are vacant beds.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 2,538 available beds, 1,722 beds are occupied and 816 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1,313 beds and 789 beds are occupied while 524 beds are vacant.

In total, there are 6,621 beds while 4,052 beds are occupied and 2,569 beds are vacant.