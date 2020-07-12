HYDERABAD: Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu in Secunderabad began on a low-key note in the wee hours of Sunday. The authorities have made all the arrangements at the temple. The temple wore a deserted look on Ashada Bonalu festival. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept thousands of devotees away from the temple during the festival.

This is the first time in the history of the temple that the Bonalu festival is being held on a low key note.

Every year, the festival is celebrated with great pomp with thousands of devotees visiting the temple to offer Bonam. However, the government has directed for low-key celebrations this year due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

Devotees make ‘Bonam’ (meal, comprising cooked rice, milk and jaggery) in new pots, which womenfolk carry on their heads to the temple and offer to the deity. The pots are decorated with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion.

'Bonalu' is celebrated in the month of July or August, in the twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. The devotees worship Goddess Mahankali (a form of Durga) seeking her divine blessings to overcome all obstacles and get cured of diseases.

Today is #Bonalu festival in Secunderabad, Telangana. Bonalu is celebrated across telangana on different dates in Aashada maasa. 'Bonam' (Naivedyam) is offered to Ammavaru 👇The video is from Ujjaini Mahankali Temple at secunderabad Bonalu wishes to all. pic.twitter.com/7zPZSXf9XM — TempleTraveller (@Devalayatrika) July 12, 2020