HYDERABAD: A tense situation prevailed at Telangana state-run COVID-19 designated hospital Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday night, after a deceased coronavirus patient's relatives attacked junior doctors who were attending duties in the hospital.

Gandhi hospital doctors staged a protest on Tuesday night after three junior doctors were injured after being attacked by relatives of a COVID-19 patient who passed away.

The 55-year-old COVID-19 patient had a medical history of diabetes and hypertension and was admitted in Gandhi hospital on June 6. The patient was kept in the acute medical care (AMC) division.

The patient's relatives who were present at the hospital attacked doctors with plastic and steel chairs and also damaged properties.

Relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patient alleged that the patient had died due to negligence of doctors. Upon receiving information, the outpost police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Doctors later staged a dharna in the hospital premises demanding that action be taken against the persons who had attacked doctors. Doctors boycotted their duties and continued to protest demanding justice for such attacks on doctors, who were risking their lives by treating COVID-19 patients.

Additional Commissioner of Police Chauhan and North Zone Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kalmeshwar visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. However, their negotiations with doctors failed.

The protesting doctors asserted that their demands should be addressed and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister of Health, Etela Rajender should respond over this and said that they will not attend to duties till then.