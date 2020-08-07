HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday visited the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and felicitated plasma donors as part of an initiative taken up by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar to save COVID-19 affected people. Realising the vital role that plasma plays in combating COVID-19, Sajjanar has set up a special cell to collect plasma from donors and use it to save the lives of coronavirus patients who are in critical condition.

As part of the initiative, the police commissioner has been regularly felicitating donors, who recovered from the dreaded disease and are coming forward to save others’ lives. Several celebrities have been taking part in the initiative to infuse new source of inspiration for many to donate their plasma. On Friday, Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the ‘Plasma Daanam – Praana Daanam’ event as chief guest and honoured some of the plasma donors at the special cell.

Sajjanar, speaking on the occasion, said that Chiranjeevi had worked with his department in organizing blood donation camps and that Chiranjeevi Blood Bank had also chipped in with blood donation from its side.

Chiranjeevi, in his speech, sought to dispel some misgivings on the issue of plasma donation. He trashed the perception that people who recover from COVID-19 will be infected with it once again if they donate plasma. Asking people not to give in to these misconceptions, he said that by giving their plasma, the donors would be helping another family tide over this crisis. He exhorted all those who recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma.

Referring to the activities taken up by his blood bank, he said that so far they were able to infuse plasma into the blood of 400 people.