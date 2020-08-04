HYDERABAD: Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the centre government extended huge medical support to the Telangana Government, revealed by the Union Health Ministry. After Jalagam Sudhir, a social activist from Kodada, has filed an application under the Right to Information Act seeking centre to reveal the medical assistance to Telangana during COVID-19 crisis.

Responding to this, Centre revealed that 1,400 ventilators, 10.9 lakh PPE kits, 2.44 lakh N-95 masks and 42.50 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets were sent to Telangana, as part of the COVID-19 assistance. Centre made it clear it had assigned the responsibilities to HLL Life Care company over the procurement and distribution of masks, kits and other aids to Telangana. It further added that the company claimed that it had already sent masks, kits and other aids to Telangana.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender directed officials and health staff to provide medical services and welfare information of the COVID-19 infected persons who were being treated at Gandhi Hospital to their family members. Minister visited Gandhi Hospital on Monday evening along with medical superiors and held a review meeting with the hospital administration and HODs of various departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that it has come to the notice of the government that family members and relatives of COVID-19 who are not aware of the information of the victims were getting worried about their health condition. Rajender has instructed the health staff to implement special plans to provide the victim's information to family members by phone twice a day to address the problem.

