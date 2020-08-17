HYDERABAD: The Telangana Medical Health Department said that most of the people in the state succumbed to COVID-19 due to comorbidities. The public health director Dr Srinivasa Rao Vella said that 53.87 per cent of coronary deaths were due to other diseases and the remaining 46.13 per cent were due to COVID-19.

According to the bulletin released by Telangana government, Of the 693 corona deaths so far in the state, 373 were due to coronavirus as well as other diseases, while the remaining 320 died with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Telangana witnessed a gradual drop in COVID-19 cases as only 894 samples tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 92,255 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 703 with 10 fatalities being reported on Monday, August 17.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, a total of 2,006 people were discharged between Saturday and Sunday night, taking the total COVID-19 recoverieas in the state to 70,132 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 76.01 per cent while the country's recovery rate is 71.91 per cent.

The mortality rate in the state is 0.76 per cent as against the country's mortality rate of 1.93 per cent.

Currently, there are 21,420 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of which, 14,404 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest 7,016 are in institutional care.