HYDERABAD: Twenty-three journalists who were reportedly covering the Telangana Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Sunday. With this, the number of coronavirus infected journalists and their family members in the state have increased to nearly 70.

One journalist working with a Telugu TV channel Manoj Kumar died due to the virus in the state.

For the last four consecutive days, special COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been conducted for journalists in the old Secretariat building complex in Hyderabad. A total of 153 people were screened on Saturday, including their family members, out of which 23 people tested positive for the killer virus on Sunday.

Another 20 journalists were found to have been infected with coronavirus in the previous three days. Along with that, around 25 journalists were found positive for COVID-19 during their tests in some other hospitals. With this, the total COVID-19 infected journalists and their family members in the state reached to 70, said journalists' association.

Telangana reported 237 COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 4,974. A total of 2,377 patients were completely cured of the virus and discharged from the hospitals till Sunday.

Currently, there are 2,412 coronavirus active cases in the state and 185 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.