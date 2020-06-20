COVID-19: 2 IPS Officers Test Positive In Telangana

HYDERABAD: Out of the 499, newly reported COVID-19 in Telangana on Friday, two IPS officers had tested positive for the virus.

The two officers were working in the Hyderabad city limits. After the two police officers tested positive for coronavirus, gunmen and other staff working under them were shifted to quarantine centre as a precautionary measure.



Earlier, one more IPS had tested negative for COVID-19. With these, three IPS officers in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate reportedly tested positive for the killer virus till date.

According to reports, one IAS officer from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had tested positive for COVID-19 and is kept under isolation. As she was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, the official was not attending duties for the last few days.

Eight entomology workers in Kapra circle who didn't show any coronavirus symptoms also tested positive for the virus.

All the officials said they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and all of their primary contacts were being tested for COVID-19.

One more employee working in the DGP office also tested positive for coronavirus. An additional DG level officer was kept in Home Quarantine as his assistant also tested positive. In Banjara Hills police station, 20 police officers have tested coronavirus positive.

Two constables working at the Sultan Bazar Police Station also tested positive for coronavirus and are kept in home isolation.

Telangana reported a single largest one-day surge with 499 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 329 cases were reported under the GHMC limits. Highest cases were being reported in GHMC limits for the past few days as on Thursday 302 cases were reported, 329 cases were reported on Friday.



Meanwhile, 3,026 positive cases were reported from GHMC limits this month, and the death toll rose to 116.