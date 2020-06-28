HYDERABAD: Coronavirus cases in Telangana have been significantly increasing day by day. In a worrying trend, a total of 180 persons from RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy have tested positive for coronavirus, its director VK Singh said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 patients include DIG rank officer, an Additional Superintendent of Police, 4 Dy SPs, 8 Circle Inspectors(CI), 100 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and other staff who have been infected with the dreaded virus. They are being sent to quarantine and treated for the virus.

There are 1,900 cadet sub-inspectors and constables who are undergoing training in the academy.

Parents of the cadets are worried about their children's welfare. Reportedly, COVID-19 tests will be done for the remaining cadets in the academy.

The first COVID-19 case reported from the academy was of a woman administrative staff who underwent surgery at a hospital in the city.

More than 150 policemen have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus across the state. An official said that the increase in policemen contacting the virus started with the relaxation of lockdown.

Telangana has recorded 13,436 coronavirus cases and 243 people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.