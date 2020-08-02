ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, 10 COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Adilabad have fled from there on Saturday night, August 1.

According to reports, the COVID-19 patients alleged that doctors and health staff had neglected them and were not taken care of. Fed up with the ill treatment of health staff, 10 COVID-19 patients who were being treated at the isolation centre of RIMS in Adilabad escaped on Saturday night. The patients who escaped from RIMs are said to be the residents of Kailash Nagar, Chanda, Teachers Colony, Nizamabad, Kotta Kummariwada, Dwarka Nagar, Indravelli and Khanapur.

Medical officials and police said that they have traced three of the COVID-19 patients. The two men from Adilabad town were brought back to RIMS, and the hospital allowed one person from Indravelli to be in home isolation.

Earlier, a video of patients at RIMS hospital alleging ill treatment, lack of better medical services and proper facilities to COVID-19 infected went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Telangana's coronavirus tally climbed up to 66,677 as 1,891 fresh cases were reported till Sunday morning. The state reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the fatalities due to the virus rose to 540. A total of 1,088 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 47,590 till date. Currently, there are 18,547 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state.