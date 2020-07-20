HYDERABAD: As part of India's first Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN clinical trials, the research team currently based at NIMS in Hyderabad for this purpose, has administered the first dose of vaccine to two volunteers on Monday, July 20.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working in partnership with National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for the launch of the vaccine before August 15, the deadline set for this purpose.

Along with NIMS, ICMR has also chosen 12 other healthcare institutions across the country to facilitate human clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine and the clinical trials. As planned, these clinical trials are being carried out in all these healthcare institutions.

After ICMR got approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for clinical trials of COVAXIN, ICMR has chosen NIMS to carry out human clinical trials.

Several countries, including India, are working hard to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine. Many countries have already completed the second phase of clinical trials of the vaccine on humans.

India's Bharat Biotech is at the forefront in this regard. This is the first vaccine to be developed domestically in India and the ICMR plans to launch the vaccine by August 15.

Along with NIMS, the ICMR has chosen 12 other healthcare institutions located in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, New Delhi, Rohtak, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Gorakhpur Goa and Arya Nagar.