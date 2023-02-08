Country is Watching You, BRS MLC Kavitha on PM Modi’s Speech in Parliament

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Parliament to commence the Budget session.

The BRS leader told reporters here that PM Modi ignored the Hindenburg-Adani issue and the alleged ‘loss’ of money belonging to middle-class people in the country.

She said Modi’s speech had nothing new to offer. It was rhetorical and filled with satire on the Opposition.

“Heckling the Opposition will not redeem you of your responsibilities. The country is watching you (PM Modi) and people will reflect it in the next elections,” Kavitha told ANI.

Kavitha also claimed that the BJP government at the Centre is copying Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme. She also demanded a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee or a sitting Supreme Court judge in the Adani group issue.

