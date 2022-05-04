Country’s First Multi-stakeholder Hub On Flow Chemistry Technology Hub In Hyderabad Inaugurated

Flow Chemistry Technology Hub (FCT Hub) has been inaugurated at Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) on 04 May 2022 by Jayesh Ranjan (Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT).

G.V. Prasad (Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited), Dr. Satyanarayana Chava (CEO, Laurus Labs), Government of Telangana), Shakthi Nagappan (Director (Life Sciences & Pharma) and Chief Executive Officer, Hyderabad Pharma City, Government of Telangana), Dr. Devesh Nigam (Registrar, University of Hyderabad), Professor Goverdhan Mehta (University Distinguished Professor & Dr. Kallam Anji Reddy Chair, University of Hyderabad) and Dr. Srinivas Oruganti (Director, Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences) were also in attendance for this event.

This hub is a landmark initiative by the Government of Telangana. It houses various state-of-the-art flow chemistry equipment to provide hands-on training and promote scientific capability building to ensure greater incorporation of flow chemistry techniques during pharma R&D and greater adoption of continuous synthesis for manufacturing of active pharma ingredients (APIs).

In recent years, flow chemistry and pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing have become the need of the hour since they provide a road-map for a stronger alignment of the chemical industry towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). This hub is expected to promulgate the adoption of flow chemistry from laboratory to manufacturing, and transition to more modern approaches to pharmaceutical manufacturing. Training and scientific capability building for flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing involving reactions of particular importance to the pharma industry would be planned.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan said that “This hub would be an enabler for the pharma industry in India to make a paradigm shift towards the incorporation of modern approaches from R&D to manufacturing and migration to greener and sustainable processes. The Government of Telangana is delighted to facilitate and support the establishment of this Center of Excellence in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs with the primary objective to incorporate and promote efficient and sustainable technologies in the pharmaceutical sector. Further, I’m extremely happy to highlight that this multi-industry supported Flow-Chemistry Technology Hub is the first of its kind in our country and an enabler for the pharma industry in India.”

On this occasion, G.V. Prasad said, “The Government of Telangana took the lead last November in bringing together various collaborators to facilitate the latest technologies in flow chemistry in the state. Today’s inauguration of the flow chemistry hub at Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences helps us take firm steps towards creating local capabilities in green manufacturing processes in the API and intermediate industry. As an early adopter of sustainability, we are pleased to be a partner in these efforts and remain committed to our ESG agenda.”

Dr. Chava added on this occasion, “As a leading research-driven pharmaceutical and biotech company, Laurus Labs aims to improve the quality of life for millions around the world. With strong roots in R&D, Innovation and manufacturing excellence, Laurus sees flow chemistry as a key technology for developing and commercializing cleaner, greener, and safe chemical technologies for the Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry. We are pleased to partner this progressive initiative of Govt of Telangana, ILS and industry partners and support the technological drivers of change to augment Hyderabad’s success as global leader in pharmaceutical industry.”

Dr. Srinivas Oruganti thanked the Govt of Telangana for propelling this initiative and Dr. Reddy’s and Laurus for their support to establish this CoE. He added that the overall concept of multi-industry supported FCT-Hub, which is the first of its kind in the country for flow chemistry technology development, will accelerate the development of safer flow-based chemical transformations and the adoption of hybrid / continuous manufacturing processes.

Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, is regarded as the life sciences capital of India and an important life sciences hub in Asia Pacific. With over 800 pharmaceutical companies, the city hosts the highest number of USFDA approved facilities globally and contributes to about 35% of India’s overall pharmaceutical production.