Corrupt Madhapur SI to Serve 2 Year Jail For Bribery

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court covicted Madhapur Sub-Inspector (SI) K Rajendra in a bribery case and sentenced him to two year imprisonment. The Court also imposed fine Rs 5,000 on him. K Rajendra who was Raidurg SI, was caught acceepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in 2010.

He demanded the bribe from the owner to hand over a seized bike. Vexed with the police officer's behaviour, the bike owner Irshad Qureshi approached the ACB officials. He was caught red-handedly the ACB officials while accepting the bribe. A case was registered against him.

