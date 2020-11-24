Coronavirus Second Wave In Telangana: KCR May Impose Lockdown Post GHMC Elections

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to take all the preventive measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus cases in the state. He suggested the people to be careful and observe self-protection guidelines. He said that there is a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and cases are also on rise in Kerala and Karnataka.

He also added that the state should be in a position to withstand even the second wave of coronavirus hits the state. He warned people that a second lockdown might be imposed in the state after the GHMC election 2020 if the situation worsens. He also said that if the vaccine comes out then it will be first given to healthcare workers.

The State Election Commission announced that the elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1. Polls will be conducted through ballot box and results will be announced on December 4.

Telangana State Election Commission said that the e-voting facility will be provided to the aged and those who are under quarantine due to COVID-19. State Election Commission Partha Sarathi instructed officials to prepare software and to show how e-voting could be implemented without breaching the norms in the GHMC elections.