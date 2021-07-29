Coronavirus Cases Rise In Hyderabad After Weeks Of Decline

Telangana is one of the states in India which has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases of COVID-19 in the Telangana are rising again after weeks of decline. Especially in Hyderabad, the number of positive cases is increasing. The number of COVID-19 affected patients joining Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad is rising.

According to the latest reports, nearly 50 severe cases of COVID-19 patients are joining the Gandhi hospital every day. A few days ago, it was just 20. The medical authorities are on high alert as there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The doctors also warned the people to be cautious as the festivals are going to come.

In the Karimnagar district, the number of coronavirus cases is increasing. In just two days, a total of 206 coronavirus-positive cases have been reported. In the last five days, more than 100 cases were reported thrice.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded 77 new cases on Wednesday and two deaths have been reported. A total of 578 people recovered from coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,16,815 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Telangana.

The number of active containment zones in Telangana stood at 36. Two active containment zones are present in Hyderabad whereas the remaining are present in Mahabubabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.