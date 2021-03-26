Corona Second Wave In Telangana: CM KCR Rules Out Lockdown

No more lockdown in Telangana State, but people should follow the Guidelines, and precautions should be maintained, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the concluding day of the Budget session in the Assembly.

No huge gathering at rallies, functions, and events, asserted CM KCR in Telangana Assembly on Friday. Earlier, there was huge confusion and rumors were rife that the Telangana government may impose another round of lockdown after colleges and schools were ordered shut due to a surge in Covid cases. But KCR put all speculation to rest dubbing the rumors as false and made it clear that there would be no lockdown in the State.

The Maharastra government is planing a complete lockdown to control the spread of the corona cases. COVID cases in Maharastra hit 35,000 new infections and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours. While in Telangana 493 new cases and four deaths were reported today. Kerala and Karnataka have seen a sudden spike in corona cases and the government is working to formulate new SOPs (standard operating procedures) to contain the spread of infection.