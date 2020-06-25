HYDERABAD: In the wake of a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the city, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association on Thursday decided to shut all grocery shops in Begum Bazar from June 28 to July 5. Kirana merchant association President Lakshmin Narayana said, "As the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, for the safety of our customers, It has been decided to close all the shops from June 28 to July 5."

He also appealed to the retailers to take note of this decision in the wake of increasing COVID-19 in the city.

Earlier, On Wednesday, the General Bazaar Silk Cloth Merchants Association also decided to shut textile shops in General Bazar from June 25 to July 5.

As per the health bulletin on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 10,000 mark. On Wednesday, 891 new persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 719 of them were from the GHMC area.