Corona Fear Grips Kakatiya Medical College Warangal After KMC Students, Staffers Infected 

For the past few weeks, coronavirus is spreading like wildfire in Telangana. Eight MBBS students and four employees of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Four of the eight students were admitted to MGM hospital and the others were at a private hospital in Hanmakonda.

The employees who tested positive despite administering two doses of coronavirus vaccine were admitted to private hospitals.

Also Read: Kollywood Actor and Comedian Vivek Suffers Heart Attack

The Covid cases have created panic among all the students residing on the campus. According to sources, students were not attending classes regularly as they were frightened of the sudden surge in the positive cases.

“We have conducted corona tests on 192 medical students at the behest of KMC principal. We have found eight students positive and their condition is stable,” said MGM superintendent Dr Nagarjuna Reddy.