Cop-Turned-Criminal, Most Wanted In 8 States, Is finally Caught!

HYDERABAD: Haryana Police's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested Aslup, a cop-turned-notorious criminal, most wanted in eight states for several offences including looting of ATMs and an attempt to murder.

Aslup is a former sub-inspector with the Delhi police department and is most wanted by the police in Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat, Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Odisha for a variety of criminal cases.

Earlier investigations revealed that he was involved in crimes in Hyderabad as well. However, Hyderabad police said that they had not received any information from the Haryana police regarding his arrest.

Alsup's criminal history can be a case study on a law-protector who eventually ends up as a law-breaker. A native of Nuh district in Haryana, he was recruited as a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police Department 10 years ago. Aslup was involved in about two dozen criminal cases pertaining to looting ATMs besides a case of attempt to murder. He was absconding for a long time. Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head seeking information on his whereabouts.

Because of his complicity in crimes, he was sacked by the Delhi police long before he went untraceable. Based on a tip-off about his presence near KMP road on Delhi-Alwar Highway, the Haryana police swung into action and arrested him. He was produced before the court which remanded him to the custody of the Haryana Police CIA for further interrogation.



Speaking about this, a top police official from Hyderabad said that it is not possible at the moment to speak about where all Aslup was involved in crimes under Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits. He also stated that they would get some clarity after officially receiving information regarding his arrest.