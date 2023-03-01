Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Hike, Check LPG Price in Hyderabad

The prices of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 19kg commercial cylinders have been hiked from March 1. The domestic LPG rate hike is up by Rs 55 in Hyderabad per cylinder and Rs 350.50 per bottle for commercial consumers. So now the domestic LPG will be sold for RS 1155 in Hyderabad and 19 kg commercial cylinders will be retailing at ₹2119.50. The rate of domestic LPG cylinders was last hiked in 2022. Auto LPG prices too have been hiked by ₹6 per liter effective today.