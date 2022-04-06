Constitutional Post of Governor Must be Respected, Says Dr Tamilisai After Meeting PM

New Delhi: In the backdrop of recent snubbing by the TRS government and widening gap between Pragati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. She is scheduled to meet the Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

Recently the budget session of Telangana Assembly commenced without the Governor’s customary address. During a programme on International Women’s Day celebrations, the Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had said the Telangana government dropped the customary address of the Governor because she was a woman. The Governor was also snubbed at the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara visit in Mulugu district and newly inaugurated Yadadri temple visit as she was not received by district officials.

Talking to media persons after meeting with the Prime Minister, she recalled the incidents that happened in Telangana and demanded that the Constitutional post of the Governor should be respected.

“The Constitution must be respected by the Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister can come to my office anytime. Does the Chief Secretary to Government not know the Governor's protocol ..?. I know my limitations. Will you insult the office of Governor if I do not do what the state government says...? I am not ruling Telangana. I am a friendly person .. not a controversial person. No action can stop me.”

Soundarajan added people know what’s happening in Telangana, She said even if you personally humiliate me but you’re bound to respect the constitutionally appointed Governor. Referring to the media, she said, "You (the media) should ask the government why it ( the state govt) is insulting the governor.”

Glad to have met Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri.@narendramodi Ji at New Delhi.

Discussed on Puducherry & Telangana administration &status of various welfare schemes for the development of the regions according to GOI vision for future India.

Also submitted vision document for Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/LmYuch0Pcc — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) April 6, 2022

The Telangana Governor further said the Prime Minister Modi knows everything and she need not apprise him of the developments. Soundarajan expressed her anguish over the rat attack on a hospitalised patient at the MGM Hospital in Warangal. The Governor said she had come to Delhi to submit the vaccination drive reports in Telangana and Puducherry to the Prime Minister Modi.