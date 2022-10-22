Congress Won't Win Munugode Even If I Campaign, Says Komatireddy

A day after the audio clip in which Telangana Congress star campaigner and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was heard urging his colleague to vote for his brother and BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy, another video surfaced on social media saying that Congress will not win the election even if he campaigned and the BJP will win.

Speaking about the Munugode by-election with Congress activists in Australia, he said he would be happy if his brother, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, won the elections.

Venkat Reddy, who is on a vacation in Australia, said he was happy to serve as MLA for four terms and that now he was an MP.

He also said he was aware of the political scenario in the state and he had to leave politics if there is a need.

