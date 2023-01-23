Congress Will Stand by Dalits: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy said that BRS leaders are insulting Dalits and tribals in the state and that the Congress will stand by them. The BRS has aristocrats (Doras) and the BJP has capitalists, he said. But the Congress has Dalits. He said it is his responsibility to ensure the victory in 14 of the 14 seats in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and hoist the Congress flag in the state.

Addressing the Dalit-Girijana Atma Gourava Sabha in Bijinepally in Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency on Sunday, Revanth said the Congress has given many posts to Dalits and tribals.

The Congress gave the opportunity to Mallikarjuna Kharge to become its President, Bhatti Vikramarka the CLP leader, Balaram Naik as Union Minister and a Dalit to become the Punjab Chief Minister. Palamuru has the history of chasing away landlords and Doras, he said. Even after four years, the project to be built here has not taken a step forward. When the Congress tried to check out the project, cases were filed against its leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy, he said. Nagam had gone there to question the government which did not keep its promises. The Congress built projects to make Palamuru green, he said and asked, “Isn't the Congress government that built the Jurala, Bima, Nettempadu and Kalvakurthy projects?.”

