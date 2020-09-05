Congress Wants To Rake Up Mosques Issue To Trouble TRS

The Congress Party in Telangana, it appears, is refusing let go the issue of the demolition of the two mosques in the secretariat complex. Though the TRS government has already clarified that it would rebuild the mosques and restore their glory, the Congress Party has decided to make this issue and ensure that it remains hot.

The minority leaders from the Congress Party staged a token Dharna on Thursday and submitted petitions to the Abids Police against Wakf Board chairperson Mohammad Saleem, seeking the restoration of the temple. It said the Wakf Board chairperson is responsible for the upkeep of the mosques, as they are notified mosques. The Congress said that while KCR had announced that he would rebuild the mosques, but did not specify when and where it would be built.ind

The Congress has decided to keep the issue boiling and had held a recent strategy meeting with leader from the Muslim community. It feels that this issue can bring back the Muslim voters to the Congress Party. The Muslim voters have polarized behind the TRS in 2014 and 2018. The Congress wants to reverse this.