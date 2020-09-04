Will the famed Ramulamma of Telangana, actress-politician Vijayasanthi be the Congress candidate for Dubbak? While the Congress sources answer in the affirmative, Vijayashanthi herself appears to be unsure.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the sudden death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. Reddy passed away after a brief illness. While the TRS is planning to field Ramalinga Reddy’s son as its candidate, the BJP is thinking of putting up Raghunandan Rao as its nominee. The Congress, which too views the bypoll as an opportunity to redeem itself, is said to be planning to give the ticket to Vijayasanthi.

Vijayasanthi was Medak MP and had contested from there twice. So, she knows the constituency and its leaders. The Congress feels that Vijayasanthi can pose a serious challenge to the TRS and might even go on to win. However, Vijayasanthi seems to be having a different take on this. She feels this election will drain her resources. Hence, she wants to stay away. But, the party seems to be bent on making her the candidate. It strongly feels that only Vijayasanthi can match the TRS and put up a determined fight.