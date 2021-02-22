Congress Senior Leader Kuna Srisailam Goud Joins BJP

Another huge shock to the Congress party. A senior leader and former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud joined the saffron party on Sunday in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda at Delhi. Kuna Srisailam Goud who is the district Congress president of Medchal-Malkajgiri area has sent the resignation letter to the party senior leader Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday. It is said that he has been dissatisfied with the Congress party. National vice-president DK Aruna, State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Party national general secretary Tarun Chug were present at the event.

Srisailam Goud started his political career by stepping into the Youth Congress in 1992. In 2005, he was nominated as the chairman of AP State Police Housing Corporation. Later, he was appointed as the PCC Secretary in the United AP in 2008.

Srisailam Goud expected a ticket from Congress party in 2009 elections but he was not given a ticket. So, he contested as an Independent candidate and won the elections. Later, he joined Congress. From then onwards he has been associated with the Congress Party. After submitting his resignation, he released a video, in which he explained the reasons for his resignation. He said that the Congress party failed as an opposition party and said that the internal squabbles within the party has been destroying the reputation of the party. Now, the party has forgotten to serve the people. He further added that he wanted to be with the people and would like to serve them. He said that he has joined BJP so that he could be with the public.