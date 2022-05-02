Congress Sees KCR's Hand Behind OU Denial To Rahul Gandhi Entry

HYDERABAD: After Osmania University authorities refusing permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s request for a meeting with its students, the local leaders were quick to blame the ruling party for the rebuff. The Congress party slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and alleged that it was due to KCR’s pressure tactics that the varsity's denied permission.

Osmania University sources citied that the with the election of some employees unions scheduled, along with the examinations for certain courses were underway, along with the University’s decision to not allow political activity on the campus after a resolution was passed by the Executive Council last year the permission could not be granted.

Following the university's refusal, the party's students' wing (National Students Union of India-NSUI) staged protests and the police had to resort to lathi charge and and some of them were arrested by the police in this connection on Sunday.

Telangana Congress president and MP, A Revanth Reddy also alleged that KCR had pressurized the university authorities to deny permission to Rahul Gandhi's meeting. Stating that the TRS Government is in a state of panic with Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state, he said that a representation to the superintendent of Chanchalguda Jail seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi to visit the illegally arrested members of the NSUI who are lodged there.

@RahulGandhi ji to visit our illegally arrested @TSNSUI president & other important leaders. TRS Government is in a state of panic with Rahul ji’s visit to the state. pic.twitter.com/3xSgLF3FV8 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 2, 2022

