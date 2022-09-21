Ahead of the poll process for the new Congress president’s election, the AICC issued a new Identity card to Megastar Chiranjeevi as a delegate for the event. The ID card showed that Chiranjeevi would be representing Kovvuru as a PCC delegate. This clearly shows that he continues to retain his primary membership with the Congress Party.

The ID card would give allow a member to cast his vote for the Congress Presidential Elections. It is reported that more than 9,000 people would be casting their votes. Now it is not clear whether Chiranjeevi was active in politics or not or whether he continued to show allegiance to the grand old party.

It may be recollected that the Chiranjeevi entered active politics and launched the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) on August 26, 2008 and also won the Tirupati Assembly seat. However, he formally joined the Congress in 2011 in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and merged his PRP with the AICC.

At that time he had filled up the form sng primary membership of the party at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the presence of senior Congress leaders. He declared that he would remai Congress for the rest of his life and would be a loyal worker. In his statement, he thanked Rahul Gandhi and hailed him as ‘our Prime Minister in the future.’

However, when the Congress faced a huge setback in the 2014 general elections, Chiranjeevi decided to quit politics and went back to doing what he was best at...acting, and made a comeback with the film Khaidi No 150.

Interestingly the ID card came at a juncture when the actor posted a dialogue from his upcoming film GodFather on his Twitter on Tuesday. Chiranjeevi says “Nenu raajakeeyam nunchi dooramga unnanu, kaani raajakeeyam na nunchi dooram kaledu”- loosely translated, I have been away from politics, but politics has not been away from me. The political dialogue went viral in no time and this coupled with the new AICC ID card has led to speculations about his political comeback.

Now whether Chiranjeevi will participate in the Congress president’s elections in New Delhi is to be seen.

The poll process for the Congress president's election will begin on September 22 with the issue of the notification, and the nomination filing will start from September 25 to 30. The election will be held on October 17 and the result will be out two days later.

