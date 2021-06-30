Congress Party Will Work Towards Freeing Telangana From Clutches Of KCR: Revanth

Newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that KCR has opened the gates of Pragathi Bhavan for members of the Opposition after learning about his appointment. He further added that KCR started respecting the opposition parties now.

He spoke with the party workers who had come to meet him along with Mulugu MLA Seethakka and said that Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana thinking that the state would be developed but now the situation in Telangana is completely different. He said that he would work hard to free Telangana from the clutches of KCR. He said that the entire system has been corrupted with money and the officials are collecting money for all the postings.

He said that SIs are changing every six months in the Kodangal constituency. He said that officials are collecting Rs. 10 lakh for SI post and Rs 25 lakh for CI post.

Former Union minister Balaram Naik, Kisan Congress state president Anvesh Reddy, senior leaders Ramachandra Naik, Vijaya Ramana Rao and others visited Revanth Reddy and congratulated him.

Revanth Reddy also visited speedy recovery for Seethakka's mother. He took to his Twitter and shared the video and said that Seethakka's mother is out of ventilator and hopes to see her soon out of hospital.

I wish @seethakkaMLA ‘s mother speedy recovery....She is just out of ventilator and hope to see her soon out of hospital. pic.twitter.com/OzjJMOi1oU — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 29, 2021

BJP leaders criticised Congress leaders stating that they have neglected PV Narasimha Rao. To this, Revanth Reddy said that they don’t need moral lectures from those who have always neglected and humiliated their own founders and stalwart leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.