Congress Office Set Ablaze in Munugode, Revanth Reddy Demands Action Against Miscreants

Nalgonda: As the Munugode assembly bypoll approaches fast, political temperature is set to rise. Ahead of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy’s visit to the assembly constituency, a mysterious fire engulfed the party office at Chandur in Munugode on Monday night.

Revanth Reddy claimed that some unidentified miscreants have set the Congress office in Chandur Mandal on fire which burnt the campaign materials. He said these tactics won’t demoralise the Congressmen as the party’s flag continues to fly high and no evil force can stop the victory of Congress.

The Congress leader has threatened to sit on dharna outside the office of the SP if the police go slow in taking action against the miscreants. He added that Congress leaders and workers will start an agitation against the ruling TRS and BJP if the miscreants are not arrested within 24 hours.

