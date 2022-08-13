Congress Padayatra for Munugode Bypolls From Today

The Congress Party has decided to start its campaign in Munugode constituency with a padayatra. The padayatra will start as part of the "Azadi ki Gaurav Yatra" between Samsthan Naryanpur and Choutuppal. TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and other prominent leaders are going to participate in the padayatra which is going to start at 10 AM today. At 4 PM, a public meeting will be held in Choutuppal. On August 20, the last day of padayatra marks Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he was not informed about the by-poll preparatory meeting in Munugode and further added that he is not going to participate in the Congress Munugode Padayatra. It is all known knowledge that Bhongir MP’s brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from Congress recently.