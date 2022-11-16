Congress Leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s Response to Rumours on Joining BJP

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday attempted to put an end to the speculations that he was moving over to Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress leader said there was no truth in the rumours that he is going to join the saffron party.

There were rumours that the former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy went to Delhi with the BJP National Vice President DK Aruna and he had plans to join the BJP fold. However, Reddy denied the rumours and said travelling together should not be seen as changing the party. He said he visited Delhi to participate in his grandson’s school function.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Girlfriend, Releases Confessional Video on Social Media