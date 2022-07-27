HYDERABAD: Speculations of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), continues even after the Congress legislature party leader Bhatti Vikramarka met him and is said to have asked him to stay. But the news is that he is likely to join the BJP and this was after Rajagopal Reddy held talks with Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay recently.

Later, Bandi Sanjay spoke to the media and clarified that Rajagopal Reddy would be joining the BJP. He also said that a large number of people are likely to join the BJP from Khammam and Nalgonda districts. He said that the Party would internally first discuss who would contest from the Munugode constituency and announce the decision.

Speaking further, he said that the Congress party was non-existential in the State and in the country. It was evident that after the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Mahabub Nagar the people were in favour of the BJP, Bandi Sanjay said. The Congress had faded into oblivion after the election results in Nagarjuna Sagar, Dubbaka, and Huzurabad, he stated.

In reference to the Enforcement Directorate questioning Sonia Gandhi, Bandi Sanjay said that if financial crimes are committed, it is obvious that the ED would investigate. It was ridiculous to note that the Congress leaders were protesting over this, he laughed.

Sources in the BJP say that Komatireddy would quit the Congress and also resign to the Telangana Legislative Assembly before August 30, forcing a bypoll in the State. It may be recollected that Rajgopal Reddy, met union Home Minister Amit Shah last week for over 45 minutes in Delhi. The AICC leadership tried to pacify the MLA by sending Bhatti Vikramarka for talks for him to stay back. After the meeting, Rajgopal Reddy said that he had clarity on what to do when questioned about his joining the BJP, he stated that he would abide by the decision of the Munugode people. The latest news is that he is holding talks with his supporters to elicit their views and take a decision on joining the Saffron party in the coming week.

